Twitter says CEO Jack Dorsey knew in advance of decision to tag Trump tweet

Twitter tagged Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

The Hill media reporter Joe Concha provides insight into the ongoing feud between Twitter and President Trump. video

Twitter hides Trump Minneapolis tweet

The Hill media reporter Joe Concha provides insight into the ongoing feud between Twitter and President Trump.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was informed in advance by the company’s staff of a decision to tag a tweet by President Donald Trump as “glorifying violence”, a spokeswoman for the company said.

“The decision was made jointly by teams within Twitter, and our CEO Jack Dorsey was informed of the plan before the Tweet was labelled,” the spokeswoman said in an email.

