Twitter lists San Francisco headquarters for 104,850 square-foot sublease

Twitter has listed 104,850-square-feet for sublease at its San Francisco headquarters, according to marketing materials obtained by FOX Business.

The social media giant is offering space on the building's 3rd, 6th and 7th floors starting in December for a lease of two to five years. The three floors combined feature 878 workstations and 66 conference rooms.

The move comes after the company's decision to allow its employees to permanently work from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter noted that it has no plans to close any of its offices and that its decision to sublease is part of an ongoing effort to support a distributed workforce.

"Our focus on prioritizing decentralization has allowed us to flex our active leased spaces as needed," a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business in a statement. "San Francisco is where a majority of our employees will be based for the foreseeable future, and we will continue to maintain our footprint here.”

The entire office complex spans 800,000 square feet in total. It previously housed the majority of the 5,200 employees that make up its global workforce.

Twitter noted that this isn't the first time it has subleased its San Francisco office space, noting that it offered 183,642 square feet back in 2016.

The story was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

