Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Commercial

Twitter lists San Francisco headquarters for 104,850 square-foot sublease

The move comes following the company's decision to allow employees to work from home indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 9

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Twitter has listed 104,850-square-feet for sublease at its San Francisco headquarters, according to marketing materials obtained by FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

Image 1 of 5

Photo courtesy of Cresa Real Estate

The social media giant is offering space on the building's 3rd, 6th and 7th floors starting in December for a lease of two to five years. The three floors combined feature 878 workstations and 66 conference rooms.

PAYPAL JOINS FACEBOOK, TWITTER IN OUSTING ACCOUNTS CONNECTED TO RUSSIAN NETWORK

The move comes after the company's decision to allow its employees to permanently work from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter noted that it has no plans to close any of its offices and that its decision to sublease is part of an ongoing effort to support a distributed workforce.

"Our focus on prioritizing decentralization has allowed us to flex our active leased spaces as needed," a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business in a statement. "San Francisco is where a majority of our employees will be based for the foreseeable future, and we will continue to maintain our footprint here.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The entire office complex spans 800,000 square feet in total. It previously housed the majority of the 5,200 employees that make up its global workforce.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TWTRTWITTER INC.39.56+1.37+3.59%

Twitter noted that this isn't the first time it has subleased its San Francisco office space, noting that it offered 183,642 square feet back in 2016.

The story was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS