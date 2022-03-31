TSA implementing new gender-neutral screening process at checkpoints

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is implementing a "more secure and efficient" gender-neutral screening process for passengers nationwide.

The federal agency announced Thursday that has created new standards for transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming airline passengers at TSA checkpoints, which "will greatly enhance airport security and screening procedures for all," according to TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

"TSA will move swiftly to implement more secure and efficient screening processes that are gender neutral, as well as technological updates that will enhance security and make TSA PreCheck enrollment more inclusive," Pekoske said in a statement.

This includes reducing the number of pat-down screenings at security checkpoints nationwide, removing gender considerations when validating a traveler’s identification and adding an "X" gender marker option on TSA PreCheck program applications.

Pekoske said the changes will take place over the coming months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.