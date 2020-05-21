Expand / Collapse search
TSA's coronavirus screening procedures revealed ahead of summer travel

New rules ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By FOXBusiness
TSA announces nationwide coronavirus security process changes

FOX Business' Ashley Webster breaks down nationwide TSA changes in security.

TSA will roll out changes to prevent the spread of coronavirus at airport checkpoints by mid-June as the number of air travelers taking to the skies increases.

TSA SHOULD LET TRAVELERS BRING MORE HAND SANITIZER ON PLANES: FREQUENT FLYER

“In the interest of TSA frontline workers and traveler health, TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our screening processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement on Thursday. “We continue to evaluate our security measures with an eye towards making smart, timely decisions benefiting health and safety, as well as the traveler experience.”

TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday, May 18, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Changes include having travelers mantain possession of their boarding pass at all times and separating food from other items for X-ray screening, which will reduce the need for TSA officers to touch items. TSA has already begun rolling out the changes, which include recommendations that travelers:

  • Pay attention to social distancing visual reminders
  • Wear facial protection
  • Pack smart so that TSA officers do not have to remove prohibited items

TSA already allows travelers to bring wipes without size or packing restrictions in carry-ons. Because of the virus, TSA also allows one liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces per person, compared to its normal limit of 3.4 ounces for liquids, gels and aerosols.

