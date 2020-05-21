TSA's coronavirus screening procedures revealed ahead of summer travel

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

TSA will roll out changes to prevent the spread of coronavirus at airport checkpoints by mid-June as the number of air travelers taking to the skies increases.

“In the interest of TSA frontline workers and traveler health, TSA is committed to making prudent changes to our screening processes to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement on Thursday. “We continue to evaluate our security measures with an eye towards making smart, timely decisions benefiting health and safety, as well as the traveler experience.”

Changes include having travelers mantain possession of their boarding pass at all times and separating food from other items for X-ray screening, which will reduce the need for TSA officers to touch items. TSA has already begun rolling out the changes, which include recommendations that travelers:

Pay attention to social distancing visual reminders

Wear facial protection

Pack smart so that TSA officers do not have to remove prohibited items

TSA already allows travelers to bring wipes without size or packing restrictions in carry-ons. Because of the virus, TSA also allows one liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces per person, compared to its normal limit of 3.4 ounces for liquids, gels and aerosols.

