Trump names Pence to head up coronavirus task force

President Donald Trump at a press conference Wednesday named Vice President Mike Pence to head the White House's coronavirus task force while holding a press conference at the White House Wednesday.

Pence said of his new responsibilities, “My role will be to continue to bring together the best options for action." Part of those responsibilities will be working with Congress according to Trump.

The president re-iterated that number one "priority is the health and safety of the American people" Trump said, "We are ready to adapt and we’re ready to do whatever we have to, as the disease spreads if it spreads."

Trump also spoke of how much funding his administration is seeking and confirmed he is asking for $2.5 billion, but added, "We think that’s a lot, but the Democrats, and I guess, Senator Schumer want us to have much more than that….if they want to give more we’ll do more."

Since the first reports of the virus broke in December of 2019 from China’s Wuhan, Hubei Province, the virus has spread to 42 new locations, infecting more than 80,000 people and killing nearly 3,000.

While there are just 57 confirmed U.S. cases, including 44 Americans who were infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and flown back for treatment, health officials at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warn that number could soon grow.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country,” Nancy Messonnier, M.D., director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said on a conference call earlier this week, adding that the agency is “asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”

Researchers at biotech firm Moderna created an experimental vaccine to treat the virus in humans and delivered it to the National Institutes of Health for an initial round of testing.

