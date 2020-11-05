Trump leading Biden in Amazon product searches despite tight election

Despite a tight presidential race between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden as votes from battleground states continue to trickle in, Trump has been leading Biden in a merchandise election on Amazon.

According to the latest figures from Helium 10, a research firm for Amazon sellers, Trump is leading Biden in estimated search volume, with 322,191 searches for the keyword "Trump" compared to 40,204 searches for the keyword "Biden." Overall, searches in the past 30 days have surpassed more than 2 million for Trump-related products compared to around 800,000 for Biden-related products.

Data reviewed by FOX Business shows that the top three Trump-related product searches on Amazon in the past month used the keywords 'trump hat' (126,018 searches), 'trump shirt' (116,191 searches) and 'trump 2020' (104,474 searches) while Biden's top three related product searches included the keywords 'biden harris 2020 yard sign' (67,845 searches), 'biden harris shirt' (36,444 searches) and 'biden harris flag' (30,786 searches)

Trump's top-selling items included flags, hats and action figures while Biden's top sellers were signs and shirts.

Although Trump leads on Amazon, he is trailing in electoral votes, with FOX News' Decision Desk reporting Biden leading with 264 electoral votes compared to Trump's 214 electoral votes. Biden is also currently leading in the popular vote with 50.5% compared to Trump's 47.9%, a difference of more than 3,757,000 votes. The presidential race remains too close to call in battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

