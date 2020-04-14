Coronavirus survivors tell Trump hydroxychloroquine helped

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump met with a number of recovered coronavirus patients at the White House on Tuesday, including Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Mich), who thanked the president for his relief efforts.

Whitsett, a Lyme Disease survivor who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, said she was treated with hydroxychloroquine, which is also used to treat Lyme, malaria and lupus.

"Thank you for everything that you have done. I did not know that saying, 'Thank you,' had a political line," Whitsett began. "I thought just saying, 'Thank you,' meant, 'Thank you,' and I do. I sincerely appreciate that because had you not brought this to the forefront of the HQ ... I wouldn't even be here to have this conversation with you."

The Michigan representative added: "I was afraid for my life."

In an April 6 interview with The Detroit Press, the Michigan representative said it took "less than two hours" for her to start feeling the positive results of the drug, saying the drug's popularity "has a lot to do with the president bringing it up."

"He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority," she told the outlet.

WHAT SAVED MY LIFE IN CORONAVIRUS: NC OFFICIAL

Whitsett told the president on Tuesday that she has lost several of her family members diagnosed with COVID-19 who were "turned away" from health care facilities several times, but her cousin and her cousin's children, who also took hydroxychloroquine, survived the virus.

"I like Democrats, but especially this Democrat. She has a beautiful presence," Trump said of Whitsett, adding, "I may have to cross party lines."

Trump has touted the drug as a possible COVID-19 treatment since about mid-March, when scientists and researchers around the world came out with reports that the drug could be used against the virus.

SANOFI CEO ON POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE: 'EVERYBODY GETS ACCESS' IF EFFECTIVE

Some pundits have criticized Trump for his positive exposure of the drug because he holds a small stake in Sanofi, a French company that produces hydroxychloroquine, through a mutual fund. But his stake in the firm represents only 0.000003 to 0.00005 percent of Trump's wealth, according to The Washington Post.

Another recovered COVID-19 patient said that after he took the drug, he saw an improvement in his symptoms "within 12 hours."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All of the recovered patients who spoke with the president during the Tuesday meeting described symptoms and experiences that differed from person to person, highlighting the different forms the virus can take from one person to another.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS