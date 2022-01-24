Traveling in 2022? These US cities have the most bed bugs

Pest control company Orkin warned 2022 travelers that "bed bugs are still very much a threat" even in the midst of a surging pandemic.

"Over the last year, as travel began to resurge in the U.S., restless Americans — and bed bugs — were hitching rides across the country for a getaway," Orkin said.

Additionally, with staffing shortages hitting the hospitality industry, "it might be the case that bed bug introductions are not being monitored as often as desired, which is why diligent examination is key," Orkin added.

In order to prepare consumers before they pack their bags, the company released its annual "Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List."

For the second year in a row, Chicago was at the top of the list. Philadelphia and New York were listed at second and third place, respectively.

Philadelphia jumped up 12 spots from last year while New York jumped nine spots. Meanwhile, the two newbies on the list were Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

"Unfortunately, many hospitality businesses are facing staffing shortages, and while the industry remains committed to cleanliness, now more than ever, travelers should be mindful of bed bug sightings and proactive in inspection efforts," Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel said.

Hottel noted that these pests, which are typically 3/16 inch long and have a red to dark brown color, "are a concern for everyone."

Bed bugs, according to Orkin, are "known for rapid population growth" with females dropping between one and five eggs a day. These pests can also survive for several months in between their meals and can hide in "difficult-to-find cracks and crevices," which makes them even harder to control, according to Orkin.

Here are the top 10 cites with the most bed bugs:

Chicago Philadelphia New York Detroit Baltimore Indianapolis Washington, D.C. Cleveland Columbus, Ohio Cincinnati

For the list, Orkin calculated where it performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2021.