Travelers without a REAL ID are about to be hit with a TSA fee

Travelers without a REAL ID will soon have a new option to verify their identity at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints — but it comes with a price tag.

The rollout comes less than one year after the May 7, 2025, REAL ID deadline, which mandated the use of REAL ID-compliant licenses, or other acceptable forms of identification, at airport security checkpoints.

Starting Feb. 1, the TSA is rolling out its new modernized TSA ConfirmID, giving travelers without REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification a new option for air travel. Passengers who pay a non-refundable $45 fee will be able to use the alternative identity verification system.

"TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers that do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly," Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA Adam Stahl said in a statement. "Impacted travelers will have the option to pay $45 and use the TSA ConfirmID process. This fee ensures that non-compliant travelers, not taxpayers, cover the cost of processing travelers without acceptable IDs."

Travelers looking to use TSA ConfirmID, will receive a payment receipt via email after filling out the online form. TSA recommends passengers complete the process prior to any air travel on or after Feb. 1. Once at the airport, passengers who have paid the $45 fee will need to show their receipt to a TSA officer and then will be given instructions on next steps.

The agency warns on its website that travelers who choose to use TSA ConfirmID "will be subject to additional ID verification, screening measures and potential delays." Furthermore, the agency said that those who appear at a TSA checkpoint without an acceptable form of ID and have not already paid for TSA ConfirmID "will be subject to additional delays which may result in a missed flight."

"It is important that airline travelers plan ahead to ensure they have an acceptable form of ID to avoid these additional delays as the process can take up to 30 minutes," the TSA says on its website.

Those who do not have a REAL ID do not necessarily need to use TSA ConfirmID, as the agency accepts multiple forms of identification. The TSA’s website lists several acceptable IDs, including U.S. and foreign passports, enhanced state driver’s licenses or ID cards (excluding temporary licenses), and permanent resident, border crossing and employment authorization cards, among others.

The TSA did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.