Travel mugs, milk bottles recalled for safety hazards

Consumers are being warned about a couple of recalls involving travel mugs and milk bottles.

The warning comes from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. is recalling Holiday Travel mugs due to a fire hazard.

They have a decal with “Let it Snow” or “Merry and Bright” in gold metallic lettering.

“Microwave safe” is written on the backstamp under the glaze and on the wrap band, however the firm has received one report of sparks when a consumer used the mug in a microwave. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and return them to place of purchase for a full refund or contact Boston Warehouse Trading Corp.

The product was sold exclusively at Meijer stores nationwide from October 2019 through November 2019 for about $10.

Boston Warehouse Trading Corp. can be reached online at www.bwtc.com . Click on recall at the top of the page for more information.

Another recall involves the Libbey Glass 33.5 oz. milk bottles due to a laceration hazard..

They are clear colorless glass bottles with no markings that measure about 8½ inches in height by 3¼ inches in width at the base.

Bottle cartons with item number 92129 and manufacturing dates of either August 15, 2019 or August 31, 2019. If your establishment received these bottles after August 15, 2019, contact your distributor to determine if you received affected bottles.

Foodservice establishments and customers should immediately stop using the recalled milk bottles and contact the firm to receive a refund in the form of a credit voucher or a free replacement bottle

