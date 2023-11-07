Trader Joe’s shopper goes viral for recreating popular McDonald’s sandwich: 'Breakfast is served'

A Trader Joe's customer has gone viral after creating her own McDonald's breakfast sandwich after the release of a brand-new product only available at the cult-favorite grocery store.

Bree Green, @breezydoll, has garnered over 1.2 million views on TikTok after showing viewers how to make the iconic McDonald's sandwich at home.

Trader Joe's has released a new product, Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes, that apparently resembles the pancake-like bun on the fan-favorite McGriddle.

A McGriddle sandwiches feature "soft, warm griddle cakes with the taste of sweet maple" and holds a "savory, sizzling hot sausage," McDonald's website shares.

Green came across Griddle Cakes on a recent trip to Trader Joe's and wanted to create her own version of the breakfast sandwich. She said it can be made with no meat, or a Trader Joe's frozen chicken apple sausage pattie.

You can also place the Trader Joe's Eggwich breadless breakfast sandwich in between the grocery store's griddle cakes, which is one of the ways she taste tested the best way to duplicate the Mickey D's breakfast item.

"I absolutely love Trader Joe’s, and there’s one about 3 minutes from my house so I go frequently to catch the new items," Green told FOX Business.

"When I saw the Dutch Griddle Cakes in the frozen section my eyes also panned over to the Eggwich’s and it was an ‘aha moment,’" she added.

Green took the two ingredients and filmed the moment in hopes to share the results.

Green's video attracted fans of both Trader Joe's and McDonald's who were quick to join in on the conversation.

"Welp, I’m heading to TJs in a few min," one viewer commented.

"l literally can’t stop thinking about it!!," another TikToker wrote.

"girrrrlllll. now I have to try these together. I didn't event think of that," one viewer stated.

"Paired with the hashbrowns is giving 'we got McDonald’s at home!'" another commented.

After viewers saw Green's purchases, they were excited to see it all come together in a product review.

"bless you for this idea I’m always craving McGriddles at the lunch hour," another viewer added.

"Omg Breakfast is served bro," one TikToker commented.

The McGriddle is one of the most recognizable breakfast sandwiches available at the fast food chain — with a hashtag amassing over 255.7M views on TikTok.

After showing two possible options for the sandwich, Green found that using the Eggwich created the ultimate McDonald's dupe.

If you want to give this dupe a test, you may want to act quick as some Trader Joe's locations are reportedly selling out of the new Dutch pancake product.

Fox Business has reached out to Trader Joe's and McDonald's for comment.