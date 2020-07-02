Trader Joe's reveals new dessert beers in podcast

Trader Joe’s is going to release new beer flavors in the coming weeks, according to a Monday episode of the “Inside Trader Joe’s” podcast.

Three beers will join the shelves of the popular grocery store, and each will be of the dessert variety: cookie butter, coffee peanut butter and ginger beard.

The brand’s product developer, Catherine Rhodes, spoke with the podcast’s hosts, Tara Miller and Matt Sloan, to provide additional details of the yet-to-be-released brews.

Cookie Butter Beer

The first beer to be discussed was Trader Joe’s upcoming Cookie Butter Beer, which is meant to taste similar to the brand’s signature Speculoos Cookie Butter spread – a feat that was two years in the making.

“Trader Joe’s is cookie butter headquarters, so we couldn’t have an OK Cookie Butter Beer. It had to taste just as good as what’s in the jar,” Rhodes told the two hosts. And when she was asked how many attempts it took for the brand to nail down the recipe, she guessed the sweet beer went through around 18 iterations.

The secret to coming up with the right flavor was all in moving from a porter to an imperial ale and a 9.5 percent alcohol by volume.

Coffee Peanut Butter Cup Porter

Next on the list was a beer that Rhodes vaguely revealed will be available around Halloween time.

“What they’re using here is a peanut butter powder… and chocolate,” Rhodes explained while Sloan interjected with the brew’s other critical ingredients – coffee, peanut butter and porter.

Unfortunately, the beer’s alcohol content wasn’t revealed.

Ginger Beard Spiced Stout

Out of the three beers that were discussed, the upcoming Ginger Beard Spiced Stout was mostly left a mystery. However, Rhodes shared that it was inspired by the success of Trader Joe’s Howling Gourd Pumpkin Ale from last year.

The Ginger Beard Spiced Stout will use “really warm winter spices, so cinnamon, nutmeg allspice and clove,” she said, as will the nonalcoholic Toasty Cookie Spice Cider the company is working on.

