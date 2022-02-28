Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cars

Toyota suspending Japanese production after suspected cyberattack on supplier

Kojima Industries server system suffered malfunction

close
Here are your FOX Business headlines.  video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 26

Here are your FOX Business headlines. 

Toyota will idle all of its production lines in Japan on Tuesday after one of its suppliers was shut down by a suspected cyberattack.

Toyota is idling 28 production lines due to a suspected cyberattack on a supplier. (Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Due to a system failure at a domestic supplier (KOJIMA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION), we have decided to suspend the operation of 28 lines at 14 plants in Japan on Tuesday, March 1st (both 1st and 2nd shifts). We apologize to our relevant suppliers and customers for any inconvenience this may cause," the automaker said in a news release.

Toyota expects to lose 13,000 units of output during the one-day suspension. (Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We will also continue to work with our suppliers in strengthening the supply chain and make every effort to deliver vehicles to our customers as soon as possible."

Kojima said an error was detected in its computer server system and suspected the issue was due to a cyberattack, which has left the system unable to monitor production and communicate with Toyota.

"This has never happened before," Takayama said. "We are not sure yet if it is a cyberattack, but we suspect it might be one."

Toyota was the world's largest automaker in 2021. (AP)

Kojima supplies Toyota with a number of plastic and electronic components.

Approximately 13,000 vehicles will not be built as a result of the production suspension, according to Reuters. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
 