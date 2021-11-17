Thanksgiving travel: The cheapest day to fly

The holiday season is notorious for exorbitant flight prices and congested airports.

To help, AAA advised passengers to schedule a departure on the Monday before Thanksgiving. It's the best way to save the most money while avoiding wall-to-wall crowds, according to AAA.

It is also recommended that consumers book travel early in the morning, "as the probability of facing delays and cancellations is generally lower the earlier you’re scheduled to depart," AAA said.

However, it's important to avoid traveling on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, which is the "most expensive travel day to fly — and also the busiest," AAA reported.

Earlier this month, the organization broke down the cheapest and quietest day to travel ahead of the bustling Thanksgiving holiday when more than 53 million Americans are expected to travel. About 42.1 million travelers plan to fly, according to AAA, which noted that air travel has almost completely recovered from the depths of the pandemic.

At this point, deals are limited. AAA previously told consumers that if they wanted to try and snag a good deal they should book about two weeks before Thanksgiving Day.

Meanwhile, experts at travel website Scott's Cheap Flights recommend passengers plan one to three months in advance for holiday travel.

Willis Orlando, senior product operations specialist at Scott's Cheap Flights, told FOX Business that travelers should already be looking into their Christmas travel plans.

"Folks who want to get the best deals domestically need to start planning further ahead of time than they've been for the last 10 months or so," Orlando said.

However, even if passengers are able to nail down a flight on Monday, the Transportation Security Administration recommends passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to their departure when flying domestically and three hours before international flights.

And with another holiday set against a pandemic, AAA also recommends staying up to date on the latest proof of vaccination requirements and other safety information regarding the virus.