Top 5 spooky songs for your Halloween soundtrack

Who you gonna call for some Halloween music?

Ghostbusters, evidently. The Ray Parker Jr. song from the 1984 movie of the same name was the most played song last Halloween, according to a list compiled by the video-sharing site YouTube.

Coming in at number two is Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” The song was first released on his album “Thriller” in November of 1982. A year later, the “Thriller” music video, which references scores of horror films, featured Jackson in a signature red-leather jacket dancing alongside a throng of the undead.

Other songs that made YouTube users' playlists include Rhianna’s “Disturbia,” released in 2008 with a video featuring voodoo-esque imagery and the “Halloween” theme song which is featured within the American horror franchise.

The original “Halloween,” with Jamie Lee Curtis, was released in 1978, and the latest movie in the 11-film franchise -- with Curtis reprising her original role as the murderous Michael Myers' sister Laurie Strode -- was released in 2018.

The tracks overall come from a range of eras, with vintage numbers including "Monster Mash" from Bobby Pickett in 1962, Rockwell's ode to stalking, "Somebody's Watching Me" in 1984 and "Werewolves of London from 1978.

Here’s YouTube’s full list of the 31 Songs that peaked on Halloween 2018:

“Ghostbusters” — Ray Parker Jr.

2. “Thriller” — Michael Jackson

3. “Monster Mash” — Bobby Pickett

4. “Somebody’s Watching Me” — Rockwell

5. “I’m In Love with a Monster” — Fifth Harmony

