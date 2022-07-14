Expand / Collapse search
'Top Gun: Maverick' by the numbers: 10 top facts about the record-breaking movie

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is so far the highest-grossing film of 2022

AMC CEO: Consumers storming theaters to see 'Top Gun', 'Jurassic World'

Tom Cruise’s "Top Gun: Maverick" has broken a domestic box office record.

It’s pulled in more than $601.9 million in North America in seven weeks — making it the highest-grossing film for Paramount Pictures to date.

The fictional action-adventure film beat out "Titanic’s" $600.7 million, which was Paramount’s previous high earner.

JAMES CAAN: 'THE GODFATHER' ACTOR'S LIFE AND ILLUSTRIOUS CAREER, BY THE NUMBERS

Globally, the sequel has made over a billion dollars as fans flock to see the continuation of Navy Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell’s story through Cruise’s reprised role.

Top Gun: Maverick poster

Tom Cruise portrays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick," the sequel to Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun" from 1986.  (Paramount Pictures via AP / Associated Press)

Here are 10 spoiler-free number-based facts about "Top Gun: Maverick."

5-27-22 – "Top Gun: Maverick" was released in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022. 

36 – The movie sequel debuted 36 years after the original "Top Gun" — which was released on May 16, 1986.

'TOP GUN: MAVERICK' FLIES ABOVE $1B WORLDWIDE

5 – The release date for "Top Gun: Maverick" was originally slated for July 12, 2019, but it was changed five times due to reshoots and the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 – Film producer David Ellison told Bloomberg that "Top Gun: Maverick" took eight years to develop and two years to make.

$170M – The film’s estimated production budget is said to have been $170 million, according to IMDb — an online entertainment information database that aggregates production details and reviews for films, TV and streaming shows, video games and more.

131 – The action-adventure movie’s runtime is 131 minutes (two hours and 11 minutes).

AMC CEO: MOVIEGOERS SPENDING DESPITE INFLATION

$1.2B – As of July 13, "Top Gun: Maverick" grossed nearly $1.2 billion worldwide, according to ticket sale data published by Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro.

97% – "Top Gun: Maverick" has an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% from more than 430 professional critic reviews. The audience score is even higher, with a 99% achieved from "50,000+ verified ratings."

$12.5M – Tom Cruise reportedly made an "up-front" $12.5 million for starring in "Top Gun: Maverick" and will receive more than 10% of the first dollar gross, according to a June report from Forbes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

0 – "Top Gun: Maverick" isn’t available for streaming in anywhere in the world. The film’s producer and distributor, Paramount Pictures, is expected to hold the movie for its Paramount+ streaming service. A formal announcement has yet to be made.