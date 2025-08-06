Top 5 most expensive drugs for consumers
Keytruda, Ozempic are among the priciest drugs for consumers
President Trump put pharmaceutical CEOs on notice, demanding they lower drug prices or he promised to get involved.
He penned a letter to 17 CEOs, in July, outlining what he wants from the pharma industry to cut expenses for consumers.
In many cases, Americans are paying higher prices for drugs that treat common conditions, while customers in foreign countries pay less.
FOX Business takes a look at the top five most expensive drugs by sales in the U.S. and what they are likely to cost consumers out of pocket. This rundown does not include coupons or special waivers some customers may be eligible for.
Merck’s Keytruda – Various cancers
$11,795 per dose every 3 weeks
Sales: $29.5 billion in global sales in 2024
Source: Merck
Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic – Type 2 Diabetes
$997.58 per weekly pen for a 28-day supply. Still, the company tells FOX Business "Most people don’t pay that price. In fact, nearly 90% of patients with insurance coverage for Ozempic® pay $25 or less."
While approved for diabetes, it's commonly used for weight loss but is not FDA approved for weight management.
Sales: Over $17 billion in 2024
Source: Novo Nordisk
Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro – Diabetes, weight loss
Around $1,080 per month for a 28‑day supply of four pens
Sales: $11.5 billion in global sales 2024
Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer’s Eliquis – blood thinner
$500-$600 per month
Sales: $11.4 billion in 2024 sales
Gilead Science’s Biktarvy – HIV
$2,000-$3,000 per month
Sales: $10 billion in 2024
Source: Companies