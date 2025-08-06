Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle
Top 5 most expensive drugs for consumers

Keytruda, Ozempic are among the priciest drugs for consumers

 AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot unpacks President Donald Trump's drug cost cut executive order on 'The Claman Countdown.'

AstraZeneca CEO suggests cause behind high drug prices

 AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot unpacks President Donald Trump's drug cost cut executive order on 'The Claman Countdown.'

President Trump put pharmaceutical CEOs on notice, demanding they lower drug prices or he promised to get involved. 

He penned a letter to 17 CEOs, in July, outlining what he wants from the pharma industry to cut expenses for consumers.

In many cases, Americans are paying higher prices for drugs that treat common conditions, while customers in foreign countries pay less. 

FOX Business takes a look at the top five most expensive drugs by sales in the U.S. and what they are likely to cost consumers out of pocket. This rundown does not include coupons or special waivers some customers may be eligible for. 

Merck’s Keytruda – Various cancers

KEYTRUDA is a prescription medicine used to treat multiple cancers

$11,795 per dose every 3 weeks 

Sales: $29.5 billion in global sales in 2024 

Source: Merck

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic – Type 2 Diabetes

A customs investigator holds a package of Ozempic (weight loss syringe).

$997.58 per weekly pen for a 28-day supply. Still, the company tells FOX Business "Most people don’t pay that price. In fact, nearly 90% of patients with insurance coverage for Ozempic® pay $25 or less."

While approved for diabetes, it's commonly used for weight loss but is not FDA approved for weight management. 

Sales: Over $17 billion in 2024 

Source: Novo Nordisk 

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro – Diabetes, weight loss 

Mounjaro injectible pen is a drug has become popular for assisting with weight loss.

Around $1,080 per month for a 28‑day supply of four pens

Sales: $11.5 billion in global sales 2024

Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer’s Eliquis – blood thinner 

Eliquis. It is one of 10 prescription drugs that will be subject to Medicare price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act.

$500-$600 per month 

Sales: $11.4 billion in 2024 sales 

Gilead Science’s Biktarvy – HIV

Gilead Sciences Inc., makes human proteins at the Gilead laboratory in Foster City, California. The company is the world's biggest maker of AIDS drugs.

$2,000-$3,000 per month 

Sales: $10 billion in 2024

Source: Companies  