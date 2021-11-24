Top 10 Thanksgiving weekend box office movies

When it comes to releasing a movie, there isn’t a bigger swing than opening on a holiday and riding that momentum into the weekend.

For many families, the tradition of spending time with friends and loved ones includes feasting, football and films.

As family-friendly content proves tried and true, it’s no surprise the most successful Thanksgiving films cater to younger audiences while still feeding the inner-child in adults around the world.

Keep reading for a look at the top 10 films to debut on Thanksgiving weekend, according to Box Office Mojo’s 5-day release metric.

10. Four Christmases

Hitting theaters back on Nov. 26, 2008, "Four Christmases" chronicles an unmarried couple’s quest to visit a quartet of holiday family gatherings after their plans for a romantic exotic vacation are doomed from the start.

The Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn slapstick earned more than $46 million in its Thanksgiving opening weekend.

9. Enchanted

The Disney film managed to score a huge win during its Thanksgiving weekend debut on Nov. 21, 2007, with $49 million.

Set in the fairy-tale land of Andalasia, "Enchanted" tells the story of a young woman named Giselle, who falls in love with a handsome prince named Edward, much to the dismay of her evil stepmother, who banishes the princess-to-be to a place where there are "no happy ever afters": New York City.

After a run-in with a cynical divorce lawyer, Giselle embarks on a quest to find her way back to her one true love.

8. The Good Dinosaur

Released on Nov. 25, 2015, "The Good Dinosaur" soared to success with a showing of over $55 million in its Thanksgiving opening weekend.

The feel-good effort sees Arlo the dinosaur washed downriver after a rainstorm. Away from home, the weary dino crosses paths with a boy named Spot, who offers to help Arlo find his way back home and reunite him with his family.

7. Creed II

Building upon the surprise success of "Creed" during the Thanksgiving season in 2015 — which saw the seventh installment rooted in "Rocky" nostalgia pull in $42 million in its opening weekend — "Creed II" answered the call on Nov. 21, 2018, when it premiered in theaters, garnering a respectful $56 million.

The film sees Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis Johnson, take on the son of Russian boxer, Ivan Drago — the man who killed Johnson’s father, Apollo, in the ring.

With Rocky Balboa in his corner, the two are each forced to confront their past once and for all.

6. Tangled

Nov. 24, 2010, brought with it the release of "Tangled" in which Mandy Moore voices Rapunzel in this animated version of the classic fairytale.

The film grossed $68.7 million during its Thanksgiving opening weekend. Its success spurred the release of an animated short film, "Tangled Ever After" in 2012, which actually takes place about two years following the events of "Tangled."

5. Coco

Premiering on Nov. 22, 2017, "Coco" pulled in just under $73 million in its five-day weekend run from Thanksgiving Day on Thursday through its closing on Monday.

The film centers on the life and times of young Miguel, who finds himself transported to the Land of the Dead while on a journey to prove his musical talent following a generations-old ban on music, which was implemented by his grandmother, Coco. The ban came after her father left her and her mother to pursue a career in music only to never return.

4. Toy Story 2

The second installment of the popular Disney franchise made its theater debut on Nov. 19, 1999 and, thanks to the success of "Toy Story," went on to earn just over $80 million in its opening weekend.

Spoiler alert: Woody finds himself in the hands of a thieving toy collector and wonders where his true home is before venturing back to the comfort of Andy’s bedroom in this film.

3. Moana

"Moana" raked in a cool $82 million from its premiere on Nov. 23, 2016, through the holiday weekend.

In the film, a teenage Polynesian princess embarks on a journey to sail across the ocean to locate and defeat the goddess of Te Fiti with the help of stranded shapeshifter demigod, Maui, played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

2. Ralph Breaks the Internet

A sequel to "Wreck-It Ralph," the follow-up capitalized on the success of its predecessor to the tune of nearly $85 million in its Thanksgiving opening weekend that began on Nov. 21, 2018.

The hilarious and heartwarming title follows Ralph and Vanellope as they adventure from their respective arcade games to the vast and eye-opening online world.

1. Frozen

Nov. 22, 2013, introduced the world to sisters Elsa and Anna in "Frozen."

The film raked in over $93.5 million in its Thanksgiving opening weekend, paving the way for "Frozen II," which would makes its debut on the same date six years later.