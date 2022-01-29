Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet.

Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.

Throughout his career, Brady has made 10 Super Bowl appearances, 15 Pro Bowls, won seven Super Bowl rings and three MVP awards.

On top of his career, Brady is a family man. The quarterback married model Gisele Bundchen in 2009. The couple shares two children together; Benjamin and Vivian.

TOM BRADY RETIREMENT REPORT SPARKS CONFUSION, DENIALS

Here's a look at Brady and Bundchen's net worth:

Tom Brady:

Tom Brady has a net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Brady has earned his money through his career as an American football quarterback along with being a spokesman and entrepreneur.

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. The contract was worth $50 million total.

Brady signed a cap-friendly four-year contract extension with the Buccaneers in February. The new deal had three voidable years, as previously reported.

Gisele Bundchen:

Gisele Bundchen has her own fortune of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The supermodel got her breakout gig in the 1996 New York Fashion Week. In 2000, Bundchen signed a reported $25 million contract with Victoria's Secret. Her yearly paycheck from the lingerie brand made up 80% of her paycheck, according to the model's memoir. Bundchen left Victoria's Secret in 2006.