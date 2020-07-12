Tim Hortons, Grubhub partner for delivery
Canadian chain previously announced a partnership with Uber Eats
Canadian chain Tim Hortons is partnering with Grubhub to deliver to residents in select U.S. cities.
With restaurants relying on drive-thru, takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, Tim Hortons announced a partnership with Uber Eats in April.
The chain, part of Restaurant Brands, is juicing the Grubhub partnership with an offer of a free 10-pack of Timbits donut hole on orders of $10 or more through the delivery app.
Tim Hortons sales tumbled 40 percent in the weeks after the coronavirus lockdowns began.
The offer, which is set to expire July 21, is good at participating locations in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Detroit, Michigan; Rochester, New York and Columbus, Ohio.