Kate McKinnon to star as Carole Baskin in upcoming 'Tiger King' series at NBCUniversal

The "Tiger King" story lives on -- this time with Kate McKinnon at the helm playing Joe Exotic's big cat rival Carole Baskin.

The “Saturday Night Live” star will play the big-cat rights activist who sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats. The conflict became a pop culture sensation with Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King.”

The series, ordered without a pilot episode, will be based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said Tuesday.

It's planned for release across three corporate siblings: the NBC broadcast network, cable’s USA channel and the recently launched Peacock streaming service, NBC Universal said.

McKinnon also will be an executive producer for the show with the working title of “Joe Exotic,” Maldonado-Passage's nickname. He's also known by the surname Schreibvogel.

Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed. In June, a federal judge awarded Baskin ownership of the private Oklahoma zoo run by Maldonado-Passage.

The Joe Exotic role has yet to be cast, NBCUniversal said. Production and release dates were not announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.