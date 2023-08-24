Three Ryanair passengers removed from flight after brawl erupts: video

A video has captured a brawl onboard a Ryanair flight that resulted in three passengers being kicked off the aircraft.

The airline tells FOX Business that its Aug. 21 flight from Manchester, England to Ibiza, Spain, was "delayed ahead of takeoff when a small number of passengers became disruptive."

"These passengers were removed from the aircraft by local police and the flight continued safely to Ibiza following a short delay," a Ryanair spokesperson said in a statement.

"This is now a matter for local police," the spokesperson added. "We sincerely apologize to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of these passengers' disruptive behavior."

In footage taken by a passenger, a woman could be heard repeatedly saying, "I will find you!"

The video appears to show several passengers engaged in a struggle in the plane’s aisle.

At one point, a woman in pink clothing stumbles backward as another person pulls her away from the confrontation.

"Two men in their 30s and one woman, also in her 30s, have all been arrested on suspicion of being drunk on board an aircraft," a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News.

"One of the men and the woman were further arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers," that spokesperson added. "They all remain in custody for questioning."

A passenger onboard the plane, identified by Kennedy News & Media as Lyndsay Cash from Wigan, England, said a woman was "barging into everyone the second she got on the plane."

"She was drunk and when someone pointed that out she took offense and started kicking off with everyone," Cash reportedly said. "They just started fighting in the aisle and it got really aggressive."

"The stewardesses weren't much use and kids were upset. I wasn't happy with the way it was managed," Cash added.

"It annoyed me and everyone else on the plane. Everyone clapped as she got escorted off and she even fought with police," she continued. "I don't think she should have been let on the plane and I think the stewards should have been much quicker. It was left for the passengers to deal with."

The incident, according to Cash, happened about 15 minutes before the plane’s departure, and takeoff ended up being delayed around an hour and a half as a result, Kennedy News & Media reports.