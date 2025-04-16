Thousands of Spotify users report issues on app, website

Spotify said it is working to resolve an outage that's preventing its app and website from properly loading on Wednesday morning.

The Swedish audio streaming and media service posted on X just before 10 a.m. ET that it is aware of the issues and that the "right team is on it and working on a fix."

Spotify elaborated on its community website, saying that some users reported that the app wasn't loading. Others reported experiencing playback issues or even accessing the support site. Spotify said these issues are happening on mobile and desktop devices.

Spotify told FOX Business that the "reports of this being a security hack are completely inaccurate" and that users should keep an eye on its @SpotifyStatus X channel for any updates.

"I can't read music, it stops at 4 or 10 seconds... the app on phone and laptop isn't working," one user posted on Spotify's community page.

Another user posted: "Why is spotify down?? Any app that I pay for is not allowed to be down"

By 10 a.m., more than 48,000 users had reported issues, according to DownDetector. More than half of the issues, about 61%, were stemming from the app, while 15% were from the website, according to DownDetector.