Bugatti sells for $1.5M to French Montana

French Montana is touting on social media that he’s waking up in a new Bugatti -- a far cry from his days waking up in the ICU.

Karim Kharbouch, known by his stage name French Montana, took to Instagram following his hospital scare in November about the “lil gift" he bought himself for a hefty price of $1.5 million, TMZ reported.

The rapper posted a video on the social media platform showcasing the French luxury sports car, the Veyron, in Las Vegas. The car was produced by Bugatti, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, which is known for its multimillion-dollar hypercars over its 110-year history. It was one of 450 ever made, according to Business Insider.

In the video the rapper is seen throwing toilet paper to the sky, which he says is "for the suckers," before jumping inside the car, giving followers a taste of what it's like behind the wheel.

"Fresh out of icu woke up in that new buggatti!!! lil gift to myself! feel like a boss move like a boss and taste like a boss lol," the rapper captioned the video in part.

The rapper reportedly wanted the car before New Year’s Eve in order to celebrate the turn of a century on two feet, according to TMZ, citing sources it could not name.

The car was transported by the Los Angeles luxury car dealer Wires Only, according to the outlet.

JP Logistics & Motorsports, an automotive transportation company, posted a video on Instagram with the car being loaded up for delivery. "@wiresonly is the only dude that will call you at midnight to set up trucking... Same day hot shot service for @frenchmontana. Thank You #wiresonly for the love," the company wrote.

In November, the rapper spent nearly two weeks in the hospital after having intense stomach pain and an elevated heart rate, TMZ initially reported. After spending much of his time in the IUC, he updated fans later that month that he was finally getting better.

