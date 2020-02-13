These vehicles got an insurance group's top safety rating

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is out with its Top Safety Pick awards.

Continue Reading Below

Sixty-four cars and SUVs sold in the U.S. earned honors.

The 2020 model year vehicles perform well in crash tests and have special features such as front crash prevention systems and automatic emergency braking.

No minivans or pickups made the list because they either lack the safety devices or get “acceptable” rather than the top “good” rating on some crash tests.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Of the 64, 23 got the institute's Top Safety Pick Plus award, meaning they have good headlights as standard equipment, as well as meeting all the other requirements.

Those with a Top Safety Pick Plus rating are the Honda Insight, Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, Mazda 6, Nissan Maxima, Subaru Legacy, the Subaru Outback built after October of last year, and the Toyota Camry.

THESE ARE THE MOST DEPENDABLE VEHICLES OF 2020, SAYS J.D. POWER

Also included are the Lexus ES, the Tesla Model 3, the Mercedes C-Class with optional front crash prevention, Mazda's CX-3 and CX-5 with optional crash prevention, and the Subaru Forester.

In addition are the Audi A6, Genesis G70 built after December, the Genesis G80, the Acura RDX, the Cadillac XT6 built after October, the Hyundai Nexo, the Lexus NX and Mercedes GLE Class built after July with optional crash protection.

TESLA RECALLS 15,000 MODEL X SUVS OVER RISK OF CRASH

The IIHS uses the ratings to push for additional safety equipment to make cars safer.

The institute evaluated over 200 models from the 2020 model year, although some were not tested in all categories.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A list of winners can be found on the institute's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.