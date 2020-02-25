Expand / Collapse search
These 2020 presidential candidates spent the most money on food

Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg spent the most money on food in January, and Amy Klobuchar spent the least, according to a report

By FOXBusiness
It’s a battle of the billionaires when it comes to who spends the most money on food on the campaign trail.

Democratic presidential candidates Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg spent the most money on food in January, including catering costs at rallies and campaign events across the country.

The seven leading Democratic candidates spent more than $600,000 on food last month, according to an Eater report. Here’s what each campaign spent the most on:

Tom Steyer, $224,650.28

Tom Steyer's campaign spent upward of $1,700 on a meal at Joe's steakhouse in D.C.

Steyer spent the most on food in January, shelling out nearly a quarter of a million dollars (an estimated $224,650.28), spending $85,296.88 on food in South Carolina alone in January, nearly double the total amount spent by all candidates in Iowa, and $176,175.26 in total on catering, Eater reported. His campaign also spent more than $1,700 on a meal at Joe's steakhouse in D.C.

Mike Bloomberg

Bloomberg's campaign spent a reported $10,846.33 on sushi from Hanabi Restaurant in New York. 

Bloomberg’s campaign spent a reported $134,296.16, with $24,758 on catering for a rally in Miami where kosher pigs in a blanket, Cuban sandwiches and wine were served, and $10,846.33 on sushi from Hanabi Restaurant in New York.

Joe Biden, $63,225.24

Biden's campaign spent $10,000 on its overall $63,225.24 on food spending on catering.

Joe Biden’s campaign spent a reported $63,225.24 on food costs with $10,000 coming from catering.

Pete Buttigieg, $59,885.22

Buttigieg's campaign spent $10,365.72 on wine according to monthly financial filings reported by Eater.

Pete Buttigieg’s campaign spent a reported $59,885.22 on food costs – and much of that went to wine. Indeed, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, allocated $10,365.72 to wine in California, according to Eater.

Bernie Sanders, $54,821.39

​ Bernie's Sanders; campaign spent $11,631.99 on pizza, according to monthly financial filings reported by Eater. ​

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign spent a reported $54,821.39 on food. And pizza seems to be fueling the Vermont senator’s campaign, with $11,631.99 going toward pizza, or more than 20 percent of its food budget. Of that, $5,209.85 was at Domino’s and $1,307.28 was from Pizza Hut; and $353.57 was spent at Dunkin’, Eater found.

Elizabeth Warren, $51, 582.25

Elizabeth Warren's campaign spent $1,783.25 on sandwiches, according to monthly financial filings reported by Eater.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign allocated many meals to sandwiches, with $1,783.25 of the costs going toward Potbelly in Iowa and $666.60 at Jimmy John’s sandwich chain in South Carolina.

Amy Klobuchar, $14,795.35

Amy Klobuchar's campaign spent the least amount of money on food, with hundreds of dollars spent at burger-serving restaurants, according to an Eater report.

The Minnesota senator’s campaign spent a reported $14,795.35 on food, the least amount in comparison to the other candidates. And a number of those purchases were made at burger restaurants.

