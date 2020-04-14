Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

There are legal concerns from coronavirus in business reopenings

Businesses face the possibility of being sued by customers or employees who may be exposed

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

There are legal concerns surrounding opening up the country and sending people back to work.

Businesses face the possibility of being sued by customers or employees who may be exposed to coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That is the warning from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The lobbying group said in a letter, policymakers should consider giving protection to businesses that follow federal, state or local health guidelines.

CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS CASH COULD COME ON PREPAID CARDS

The lawsuits would include negligence and public nuisance claims, could threaten the survival of some businesses.

Although, proving exactly where the virus was picked up could be difficult.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The chamber suggested requiring some claims to be brought in federal court instead of state courts.