There are legal concerns from coronavirus in business reopenings

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

There are legal concerns surrounding opening up the country and sending people back to work.

Businesses face the possibility of being sued by customers or employees who may be exposed to coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That is the warning from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The lobbying group said in a letter, policymakers should consider giving protection to businesses that follow federal, state or local health guidelines.

CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS CASH COULD COME ON PREPAID CARDS

The lawsuits would include negligence and public nuisance claims, could threaten the survival of some businesses.

Although, proving exactly where the virus was picked up could be difficult.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The chamber suggested requiring some claims to be brought in federal court instead of state courts.