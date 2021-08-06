Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gives birth ahead of criminal fraud trial: report

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has reportedly given birth to her first child.

According to birth records obtained by ABC News, the former CEO and her partner, Billy Evans, welcomed a son, William Holmes Evans, who was born on July 10 in Redwood City, California.

Homes, 37, is currently awaiting criminal trial and has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes' pregnancy was first revealed in March, when her counsel and prosecutors filed court documents requesting that her trial's start date be moved.

The trial – which has been delayed several times already due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic – begins at the end of the month in San Jose, California.

If convicted, Holmes and former Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani could face up to two decades in prison and a fine of $250,000 plus restitution for each count.

Holmes and Balwani were indicted in June 2018 and the charges against the pair stem from allegations that they had engaged in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients.

Balwani's trial is set to begin in January of next year.

On Wednesday, Northern California U.S. District Judge Edward Davila denied Holmes’ request to have certain evidence from the trial suppressed, including customer complaints, testing results and a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report.

Holmes, once considered the nation’s youngest female billionaire, forfeited control of her blood-testing startup in 2018 when she agreed to pay $500,000 to settle charges that she oversaw a "massive fraud." She is barred from serving as an officer or director at any public company for the next decade.

The company, which she founded in 2003, ceased operations in September 2018.

