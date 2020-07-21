Expand / Collapse search
TGI Fridays now selling raw meat to cook at home

Home chefs can officially recreate the restaurant experience from the comfort of their kitchen

Fans of TGI Fridays can officially recreate the restaurant experience from the comfort of their own kitchen with the new online Butcher Shop, which is selling premium uncooked meats and seafood to prepare at home.

In honor of National Grilling month in July, the restaurant chain has joined the meal kit game with the new concept, which was announced on Monday.

"Anyone who loves to grill can up their game with TGI Fridays Butcher Shop on their side," executive chef David Stadtmiller said of the news. "Our team has done all the heavy lifting to trim and prep each and every ingredient so that all that's left is the fun part – the grilling."

Home chefs can now access the Butcher Shop through TGI Fridays website, where individual portions of meat like beef tenderloin filets, chicken breast packs, salmon filets, beef sliders and shrimp are available for purchase.

In honor of National Grilling month in July, the restaurant chain has joined the meal kit game with the new concept. (PRNewsfoto/TGI Fridays)

"Cooking instructions accompany all orders to ensure ideal grilling temperatures and other tips for recreating the Fridays experience at home," the restaurant said.

To truly get the party started and please a hungry crowd, shoppers can also score full meal kits; varieties currently include an All-American Cheeseburger Kit, Surf & Turf Kit, Signature Whiskey-Glaze Rib Kit, Signature Whiskey Glaze Burger & Chicken Sandwich Kit and Steak & Ribs Kit.

All uncooked meats, seafood, chicken and ribs come pre-cut and pre-seasoned for easy prep at home, TGI Friday’s said.

