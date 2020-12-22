TGI Fridays selling 'Cluck-It Buckets' to meet fans' feelings about 2020

Thank God it’s the end of 2020.

While every year has its ups and downs, 2020 has been a difficult year for many people, especially those employed in the food service industry. That’s why one restaurant chain is taking a stand against the rest of this year.

TGI Fridays announced that it is releasing a new bucket of chicken wings called the Cluck-It Bucket. The name apparently comes to a common response that the restaurant received on a survey about its customers’ feelings about the year 2020.

In a statement shared with FOX Business, the restaurant confirmed that the buckets (which serve two) will hit restaurants on Dec. 26, featuring boneless or bone-in wings with a choice of sauce. There’s also a chicken tender option that comes with fries, too.

TGI Fridays Chief Experience Officer Sara Bittorf said, “From the pandemic to murder hornets to hanging chads…wait, that was 2000, not 2020…anyway, 2020 has been a bumpy ride for us all. We know people are ready for a fresh start. However, there were positive highlights in 2020 for some people. In a recent survey, 72 percent of participants think 2020 was a gift in some way, which meant valued time with family, saving money, and learning new skills. The Cluck-It Bucket is our way of gifting Fridays’ fans with their favorite, shareable, chicken entrees, and celebrate the New Year in the comfort of their own home.”

TGI Fridays also provided statistics from a survey it conducted with Dynata, where participants were asked how they felt about the year 2020. According to the results, 52% had an extremely negative response and 47% answered that they say “f--- it, it’s 2020” on a daily basis.

There were some positive answers, however. A vast majority of people responded that they have been tipping “the same or more generously” on carry out orders. Also, 42% said they hope the easier take-out options (online ordering and curbside pick-up) remain after the pandemic ends.

Some of the things people said they miss about going out are dining with friends and family, getting dressed up and even just getting out of the house.