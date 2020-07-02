Expand / Collapse search
Texas woman spits on 7-Eleven counter after being told to wear mask

Videos of people refusing to wear masks in public places have become common on social media

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas woman became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase.

In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier at the Fort Worth store appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask.

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, which has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi)

The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier, saying she has a right in America not to wear a mask. The clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they're required to do so.

In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Businesses that do not require customers to wear face masks are in violation of the order.

Videos of people refusing to wear a mask in public places and reacting aggressively have become common on social media.

