Texas woman hits over $300G jackpot while waiting at Las Vegas airport for flight home

A Texas woman visiting Las Vegas hit a $302,000 jackpot while waiting for her flight home at McCarran International Airport last week.

The big winner, identified as Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, was testing her luck on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the airport’s B Concourse, the airport posted on Twitter.

A viral video of the woman’s reaction was tweeted by Las Vegas Locally and retweeted by the airport.

“I just won $300,000!” she yells, attracting the attention of several travelers waiting nearby.

The airport congratulated Megan and shared a picture of her posing next to the slot machine with the caption “Winner, winner, chicken dinner!”

Social media users congratulated the winner, with one writing: “Put $200 in this machine just days ago. Happy I could make my contribution.”

McCarran Airport, true to its Vegas roots, has 1,400 slot machines in baggage claim and other areas near the gates to attract travelers arriving and leaving Sin City, according to USA Today. But only 500 machines are currently in use due to the coronavirus pandemic.