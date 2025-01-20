Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

In Court
Published

Texas restaurant chain ordered to pay $2.8M to woman burned by BBQ sauce

Genesis Monita, 19, sued Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for injury after sustaining a second-degree burn when she dropped barbeque sauce on her leg

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A Texas jury has ordered a restaurant chain to pay $2.8 million to a woman who filed a lawsuit after she was burned by BBQ sauce.

Genesis Monita, 19, sued Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Enterprises in October 2023 after she had been served sauce that gave her a second-degree burn earlier in the year.

The incident took place in May 2023 when Monita ordered breakfast tacos with barbecue sauce from the restaurant, according to court documents seen by FOX 26 Houston.

MCDONALD'S SUED OVER LATINO SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM DAYS AFTER DITCHING SOME DEI POLICIES

Bill Miller BBQ restaurant

A 19-year-old Texas woman who sued Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for injury after sustaining a second-degree burn from barbeque sauce was awarded $2.8 million by a jury. (Bill Miller Bar-B-Q / Facebook / Fox News)

After taking the sauce out of the bag, Monita dropped it on her leg because of how hot the container was and sustained a second-degree burn.

The restaurant's policy states that sauce is a minimum of 165 degrees when it's served, according to the lawsuit, and the sauce was reportedly 189 degrees that day.

BBQ sauce on a grill

Genesis Monita, 19, sustained a second-degree burn from dropping barbeque sauce on her leg. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

SUBWAY ACCUSED OF SHORTING CUSTOMERS ON MEAT IN SANDWICHES: LAWSUIT

Monita was awarded $2.8 million total by a jury of six men and six women on Friday.

More than $25,000 was paid to her for medical expenses following her injury and $900,000 was for past and future mental anguish, physical pain and impairment.

The restaurant franchise was found to be "grossly negligent" by the jury, awarding Monita $1.9 million in punitive damages.

courtroom 2

The jury, which consisted of six men and six women, found Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to be "grossly negligent" in the case. (Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q can appeal the ruling, but nothing has been filed as of Sunday, according to FOX 26.

The restaurant chain, which is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, was founded in 1953 and has 75 locations between the San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin areas.