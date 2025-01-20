Texas restaurant chain ordered to pay $2.8M to woman burned by BBQ sauce

A Texas jury has ordered a restaurant chain to pay $2.8 million to a woman who filed a lawsuit after she was burned by BBQ sauce.

Genesis Monita, 19, sued Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Enterprises in October 2023 after she had been served sauce that gave her a second-degree burn earlier in the year.

The incident took place in May 2023 when Monita ordered breakfast tacos with barbecue sauce from the restaurant, according to court documents seen by FOX 26 Houston.

After taking the sauce out of the bag, Monita dropped it on her leg because of how hot the container was and sustained a second-degree burn.

The restaurant's policy states that sauce is a minimum of 165 degrees when it's served, according to the lawsuit, and the sauce was reportedly 189 degrees that day.

Monita was awarded $2.8 million total by a jury of six men and six women on Friday.

More than $25,000 was paid to her for medical expenses following her injury and $900,000 was for past and future mental anguish, physical pain and impairment.

The restaurant franchise was found to be "grossly negligent" by the jury, awarding Monita $1.9 million in punitive damages.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q can appeal the ruling, but nothing has been filed as of Sunday, according to FOX 26.

The restaurant chain, which is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, was founded in 1953 and has 75 locations between the San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin areas.