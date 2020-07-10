Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla will hold annual shareholder meeting, 'Battery Day’ in September

close
Fox Business Briefs: Tesla planning a 'Battery Day' event on September 15 which the company is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology; Amazon Prime now offering three times more movies than Netflix.video

Tesla sets tentative date for 'Battery Day' event; streaming wars heat up

Fox Business Briefs: Tesla planning a 'Battery Day' event on September 15 which the company is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology; Amazon Prime now offering three times more movies than Netflix.

Tesla Inc. will hold its annual shareholder meeting in person on Sept. 22 at its Fremont factory in California, the electric carmaker said on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.1,544.65+150.37+10.78%

The company's "Battery Day," where it is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology will also be held on the same day, Tesla said.

CALIFORNIA ADDS ELECTRIC VEHICLE FEES UP TO $175

Tesla CEO Elon Musk released limited edition red satin short shorts which sold out after being on the market for $69 each.Video

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last month the shareholder meet would tentatively be held on Sept. 15.

The meeting was originally scheduled for July 7, which was pushed to a later date following stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. (bit.ly/2CpNG92)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tesla has been facing pressure from shareholder advisory firms, Glass Lewis and ISS, against the re-election of Chairwoman Robyn Denholm over concerns of corporate governance and her leadership.