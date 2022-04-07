Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla Model 3 prices increased again

Commodity prices and inflationary pressure may be to blame

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6.

Tesla raised the price of two versions of the Model 3 sedan this week.

The all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 now starts at $55,990. (Tesla)

The Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range is up $1,500 to $55,990 and the Model 3 Performance up $1,000 to $62,990.

Tesla has been adjusting the prices of all of its models over the past year due primarily to a variety of supply chain issues. The Model 3 Performance was $55,990 as recently as February 2021.

close
EVANNEX president Matt Pressman discusses the opening of giga Texas 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Tesla cyber rodeo the hottest ticket in town

EVANNEX president Matt Pressman discusses the opening of giga Texas 'The Claman Countdown.'

Electrek noted that the Model 3s affected this round both use nickel-based battery packs, while the price for the entry level Model 3 that has a lead-based pack remained unchanged at $46,990.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has warned Tesla is facing inflationary pressures. (Patrick Pleul - Pool/Getty Images)

Nickel prices doubled in the days following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Russia is one of the top producers of the metal, but have since fallen to a year-to-date increase of just over 60%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla has not commented on the reasoning behind the price increases, but CEO Elon Musk tweeted in March that the company was facing "significant recent inflation pressure."