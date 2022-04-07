Tesla Model 3 prices increased again

Tesla raised the price of two versions of the Model 3 sedan this week.

The Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range is up $1,500 to $55,990 and the Model 3 Performance up $1,000 to $62,990.

Tesla has been adjusting the prices of all of its models over the past year due primarily to a variety of supply chain issues. The Model 3 Performance was $55,990 as recently as February 2021.

Electrek noted that the Model 3s affected this round both use nickel-based battery packs, while the price for the entry level Model 3 that has a lead-based pack remained unchanged at $46,990.

Nickel prices doubled in the days following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Russia is one of the top producers of the metal, but have since fallen to a year-to-date increase of just over 60%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla has not commented on the reasoning behind the price increases, but CEO Elon Musk tweeted in March that the company was facing "significant recent inflation pressure."