Tesla headquarters no longer located in California, makes move official: 'Much cheaper'

Tesla's move was announced in a Securities Exchange Corporation filing

Tesla revealed it officially moved its headquarters from California’s Silicon Valley to Texas. 

"On December 1, 2021, Tesla, Inc. relocated its corporate headquarters to Gigafactory Texas at 13101 Harold Green Road, Austin, Texas 78725," the automaker announced Wednesday in a filing with the  U.S. Securities Exchange Corporation.

CEO Elon Musk had said at the company’s annual meeting in October that the move was coming. Tesla had also used Austin as the dateline in press releases since October. 

"There's a limit to how big you can scale it in the Bay Area. In Austin our factory is like five minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown," Musk said earlier this year. 

Musk will also save about $2.5 billion in capital gains taxes by moving both his residence and business out of California to Texas, Business Insider reported

An analyst for Wedbush, an LA-based investment firm, said that he expects some of the Palo Alto employees to not want to move, but expects 40% to 50% to make the move due to Austin’s lower cost of living. 

"The tax incentives down the road, we believe, will be massive when you compare taxes versus California," Daniel Ives said in October. "Getting employees is much cheaper and easier in Texas."

The Gigafactory in Austin is a 2,100-acre facility that is expected to employ 5,000 people. It will open this year and plans to build Cybertruck and other models at the facility. 

The new location also moves it closer to the launch site of SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company, which is located in Boca Chica, Texas.