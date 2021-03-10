Tesla delivery estimates delayed several weeks for unknown reason

You’re going to have to wait longer than expected for Tesla’s fastest-ever model to arrive.

Or any Tesla, for that matter.

Teslarati reports that the estimated delivery dates for orders of all of the automaker’s vehicles have been pushed back several weeks.

Tesla has not said what’s behind the delays, but it has recently paused production at the Fremont, Calif., factory that builds all of its models for several days due to parts shortages and upgrades needed to build the redesigned Model S and Model X that were unveiled in January.

The Model S is available in a $119,900 Plaid version with a claimed 1,020 horsepower and 200 mph top speed.

CEO Elon Musk originally said that the first deliveries of the new vehicles would happen in February and the Tesla website had it listed for March, but on Monday he tweeted that there were still “many fine details to address.”

Orders placed today for the Model S and X are currently slated to arrive in 10-14 weeks. The waits for the Model 3 and Model Y are listed at 1-14 weeks and 1-10 weeks, respectively, which is up from 2-4 and 2-5 just days ago. The timeframes appear to be changing daily, however.