Tesla beats estimates with record 201,250 Q2 deliveries

Tesla delivered a record 201,250 vehicles globally during the second quarter, just beating Wall Street estimates for the period.

Analysts had been expecting 200,258 deliveries, according to Refinitiv. Tesla stock was flat in pre-market trading following the news.

Tesla said it did "an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges."

The automotive industry has been dealing with a shortage of semiconductor chips and several other components as a result of production pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla delivered a combined 199,,360 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles along with 1,890 of Model S and Model X. It does not break out U.S. sales figures.

The automaker's previous record quarter was Q1 of 2021, when it reported 184,800 deliveries.