Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla beats estimates with record 201,250 Q2 deliveries

Electric automaker said it did an "outstanding job" with supply issues

close
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses Tesla CEO Elon Musk announcement on Starlink. video

Elon Musk: Starlink will go public when cash flow is more predictable, but Tesla investors could access IPO

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses Tesla CEO Elon Musk announcement on Starlink.

Tesla delivered a record 201,250 vehicles globally during the second quarter, just beating Wall Street estimates for the period.

Analysts had been expecting 200,258 deliveries, according to Refinitiv. Tesla stock was flat in pre-market trading following the news.

Tesla said it did "an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges."

The automotive industry has been dealing with a shortage of semiconductor chips and several other components as a result of production pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla delivered a combined 199,,360 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles along with 1,890 of Model S and Model X. It does not break out U.S. sales figures.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The automaker's previous record quarter was Q1 of 2021, when it reported 184,800 deliveries.