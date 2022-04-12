Tesla is taking $50,000 deposits on the Roadster again

The Tesla Roadster reservations book is open again, but still won't be on the road until next year.

Tesla first unveiled the electric sports car in 2017 and said it would be on sale by 2020 at a starting price of $200,000, with a limited edition Founder's Series model offered at $250,000.

The Roadster was advertised with a 250 mph top speed, the ability to accelerate to 60 mph in under 2 seconds and a driving range of 620 miles between charges. Musk has also said it will be available with a SpaceX rocket package that will improve the acceleration to 1.1 seconds and allow it to "fly" in short bursts.

It didn't make the original deadline, however, and has been delayed several times since as engineering continues and Tesla focuses on other mainstream products. Tesla stopped taking reservations late last year, but CEO Elon Musk announced during the Cyber Rodeo event held last week at Tesla's Austin, Texas, factory that it will be in production in 2023, and this week the reservations system opened up again.

Customers have to put down $5,000 immediately and an additional $45,000 within 10 days, but final purchase price is no longer listed. Although the Tesla website does not make it clear, the reservation agreement indicates that the full amount is refundable up until the point that a purchase agreement is entered.

The Founder's Series is not currently offered on the website, but Tesla has not confirmed if it received 1,000 reservations for it.