Tennis is the stage, brands are the players: The US Open’s billion-dollar sponsorship game

The U.S. Open is a pivotal tournament for the world’s best tennis players to showcase their talents on the court. But for major brands: Grey Goose, Dobel Tequila, American Express and Ralph Lauren, it serves as a high-stakes contest for visibility and influence among tennis fans.

The moment fans step through the gates of the venue in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York, they are inundated with brands that have turned the tournament into a powerful lifestyle marketing stage, according to Shawn French, founder and host of "The Determined Society" podcast.

The brand activations surrounding New York's famed Arthur Ash stadium show how the U.S. Open "has evolved into more than a tennis championship—it’s a luxury lifestyle platform where spirits, style, and sport collide to reach a global, high-spending audience," French said.

Grey Goose's famed Honey Deuce drink, which had $12.8 million in sales in 2024, and "has become as recognizable as the tennis itself," according to French. Grey Goose told FOX Business that it has been the official vodka of the U.S. Open for the past 19 years. Last year, over 556,000 Grey Goose Honey Deuces were sold, a 23.5% increase from 2023.

At the tournament this year, Grey Goose has branded cocktail bars serving the drink in four locations throughout the venue. There are also several other carts located across the grounds that serve the Grey Goose Honey Deuce. For the first time ever, Grey Goose launched a limited-time bar pop-up at Grand Central Terminal, too.

Meanwhile, Dobel Tequila said it is back for its third year as the U.S. Open’s "official tequila." It is also the second year in a row that the Dobel Tequila Club, an elevated food and beverage space, has been open.

This year, the brand partnered with José Andrés Group’s Mexican restaurant concept, Oyamel, to serve exclusive food and cocktails. The menu features drinks such as the Ace Paloma, a mix of Dobel tequila, grapefruit soda, and fresh lime, as well as the Marg-Aryna, and Fritzy Spicy Margarita, drinks the company named after tennis stars Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka, who have become brand ambassadors. Sabalenka, in particular, has become known for buying drinks for fans at the U.S. Open.

Like Grey Goose, the company is extending its brand presence beyond the court. This year, consumers can also get a free Dobel Tequila cocktail at local restaurants or bars across the NYC metro area, barring some exemptions. At NYC metro area liquor stores, consumers can also get $20 off the purchase of certain bottles of Dobel Tequila.

Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren holds a significant presence as the official sponsor and outfitter of the US Open, a role it has held since 2005. The brand designs the uniforms for tournament staff and the ball crew. However, it also has a handful of shops at the event, allowing fans to purchase the latest Polo Ralph Lauren US Open apparel.

American Express has been one of the tournament’s major sponsors for over three decades, boasting a significant presence each year. Upon entry, fans are greeted with an immersive and interactive space with a variety of games and activities, according to the U.S. Open's website.

Dove is claiming the title of the US Open's "Official Underarm Sponsor." The brand launched a national campaign leading up to the tournament and is activating on-site with a booth offering deodorant samples and photo opportunities.

Brand strategist Laura Burkemper, who spent two decades helping global brands leverage major cultural moments, told FOx Business that the U.S. Open as one of the most valuable platforms for brands like Dobel, Grey Goose, and Ralph Lauren to fuse sport, lifestyle, and cultural cachet in a way few other events can.

"What ties these activations together is the ability to transcend product and insert the brand into the culture of the U.S. Open itself," Burkemper said. "Done well, sponsorship isn’t just about logo placement; it’s about creating rituals, traditions, experiences, and memories that fans want to repeat year after year. That’s what turns a two-week sporting event into a long-term brand equity driver."

Dobel, Burkemper said, exemplifies how "a challenger brand can punch above its weight."

"By tying cocktails directly to star players like Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz, Dobel isn’t just selling tequila—it’s selling a shared championship moment," she said, adding that their "Drinks on Us" activation is a smart play as it extends beyond the stadium into bars and retailers across New York, letting tennis fans participate even if they aren't going to the event.

"That’s the difference between a sponsorship and a fully integrated brand play," she said.

Burkemper echoed French saying that Grey Goose's Honey Deuce has become as synonymous with the U.S. Open as strawberries and cream have become at Wimbledon.