'Tenet' earns $200M at global box office: Report

"Tenet" has hit the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Variety reported the numbers and noted that the vast majority of the film's earnings come from overseas, while the film has reportedly made less than $30 million in the US since its debut.

All eyes in the movie industry have been on the box office numbers for the Christopher Nolan-directed flick as it serves as a pseudo-experiment in the willingness of moviegoers to return to theaters amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to IMDb, the film cost an estimated $200 million to create.

Between it's Labor Day Weekend debut and a week's worth of advanced screenings, "Tenet" made $20 million in its first week -- $9 million coming from the weekend.

In its second weekend, the movie earned $6.7 million.

The numbers are painfully low as fans may be unwilling to return to theaters and many theaters around the country are still closed -- including massive moviegoing markets like New York and Los Angeles.

Nolan's last picture, "Dunkirk," made $50 million domestically during its opening weekend, which was not a holiday weekend.

Warner Bros., the studio behind "Tenet," recently moved another blockbuster property, "Wonder Woman 1984," from October to Christmas day less than a week of less-than-flattering earnings for "Tenet."

Furthermore, the studio still plans on releasing action-epic "Dune" on Dec. 18, only a week before "Wonder Woman 1984."

The reach of "Tenet" is expanding slowly, as it played in 100 more theaters during its second week than it did in its first, and that number will likely grow as more theaters are allowed to reopen.

About $23 million of the box office earnings have come from IMAX screenings, the outlet reports.

Studios have had to bend the rules of theatrical releases this year in response to the coronavirus. While many films chose to debut on video-on-demand services like iTunes and Amazon, others went directly to streaming.

Disney's "Mulan" remake, for example, went straight to Disney+ for an additional fee on top of the monthly subscription.

With "Wonder Woman 1984" out of the way Disney is up next in the game of chicken that is shifting release dates, as they're Fox property, "Death on the Nile" is the next major picture scheduled for release on Oct. 23.

Other blockbusters hoping to open this year include "Black Widow," "No Time to Die" and "West Side Story."

While Disney CEO Bob Chapek stressed that "Mulan" moving to their new streamer is a "one-off" rather than a new business model, it stands to reason that other upcoming properties could head to Disney+, especially as awards season draws near.