Taylor Swift fans blast Burger King on Twitter over a joke
#BurgerKingIsOverParty was initially a joke, but some Twitter users appeared to take it seriously
Burger King is trying to make up for some “Bad Blood” between the fast-food chain and Taylor Swift fans.
On Wednesday, someone tweeted at Burger King asking what its favorite Taylor Swift song was, Fox News reported.
The chain responded in a now-deleted tweet: “The one about her ex,” Fox reported.
After that, "Swifties," as the singer’s fans are called, started the hashtag #BurgerKingisOverParty.
However, the person who started the hashtag intended for it to be a joke, according to Fox.
Some Twitter users appeared to take it seriously, though.
On Thursday, Burger King tried to ease some of the tension with a link to the restaurant’s offers.
“Let’s shake it off,” Burger King posted, making a reference to one of Swift's hit songs. Celebrate "#BurgerKingIsOverParty with the $3 shake + fries deal in the app.”