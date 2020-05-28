Taylor Swift fans blast Burger King on Twitter over a joke

Burger King is trying to make up for some “Bad Blood” between the fast-food chain and Taylor Swift fans.

Continue Reading Below

On Wednesday, someone tweeted at Burger King asking what its favorite Taylor Swift song was, Fox News reported.

The chain responded in a now-deleted tweet: “The one about her ex,” Fox reported.

RESTAURANTS PLAN FOR OUTDOOR DINING FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWNS

After that, "Swifties," as the singer’s fans are called, started the hashtag #BurgerKingisOverParty.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 54.25 -1.25 -2.25%

However, the person who started the hashtag intended for it to be a joke, according to Fox.

RESTAURANTS SAY SOCIALLY DISTANT DINING ROOMS COULD WIPE OUT BUSINESS

Some Twitter users appeared to take it seriously, though.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Thursday, Burger King tried to ease some of the tension with a link to the restaurant’s offers.

“Let’s shake it off,” Burger King posted, making a reference to one of Swift's hit songs. Celebrate "#BurgerKingIsOverParty with the $3 shake + fries deal in the app.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS