Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Taylor Swift fans blast Burger King on Twitter over a joke

#BurgerKingIsOverParty was initially a joke, but some Twitter users appeared to take it seriously

By FOXBusiness
close
Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil discusses reopening restaurants nationwide safely and efficiently amid coronavirus.video

Burger King parent: Coronavirus putting restaurants through 'important shift' in business

Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil discusses reopening restaurants nationwide safely and efficiently amid coronavirus.

Burger King is trying to make up for some “Bad Blood” between the fast-food chain and Taylor  Swift fans.

Continue Reading Below

On Wednesday, someone tweeted at Burger King asking what its favorite Taylor Swift song was, Fox News reported.

The chain responded in a now-deleted tweet: “The one about her ex,” Fox reported.

Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

RESTAURANTS PLAN FOR OUTDOOR DINING FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWNS

After that, "Swifties," as the singer’s fans are called, started the hashtag #BurgerKingisOverParty.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
QSRRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.54.25-1.25-2.25%

However, the person who started the hashtag intended for it to be a joke, according to Fox.

RESTAURANTS SAY SOCIALLY DISTANT DINING ROOMS COULD WIPE OUT BUSINESS

Some Twitter users appeared to take it seriously, though.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Thursday, Burger King tried to ease some of the tension with a link to the restaurant’s offers.

“Let’s shake it off,” Burger King posted, making a reference to one of Swift's hit songs. Celebrate "#BurgerKingIsOverParty with the $3 shake + fries deal in the app.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS