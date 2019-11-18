Taylor Swift's American Music Awards performance cleared

The dispute over Taylor Swift’s plan to perform her older material at the American Music Awards appeared resolved on Monday after AMA producers Dick Clark Productions and the singer’s former record label, Big Machine, reached terms on a licensing agreement.

Continue Reading Below

The agreement allows Big Machine artists “to stream post-show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms,” including the AMAs, according to a joint statement obtained by Variety. The deal was announced days after Swift accused the record label of attempting to block her planned performance, escalating a lengthy public dispute over ownership of her back catalog of music.

“It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media,” the statement added. “Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists’ audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.”

JOHN FOGERTY FEELS TAYLOR SWIFT'S PAIN: LOSING RIGHTS TO THEIR MUSIC LEAVES SINGERS WITH 'NASTY SCAR'

Swift and her publicist, Tree Paine, have yet to publicly address the statement.

The 29-year-old artist wrote on Twitter last week that Big Machine co-founders Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun had sought to block her from performing a medley of her old songs at the award show where Swift is set to receive an “Artist of the Decade.” Additionally, the label is said to have declined to approve use of Swift’s old songs in an upcoming Netflix special.

Swift added that Borchetta informed her team that she could only perform her old music if she agreed “not to re-record copycat versions of my songs next year” and stopped talking about Borchetta and Braun in the media.

“I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate,” Swift said. “The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In a separate post, Paine alleged that big Machine owes Swift $7.9 million in unpaid royalties.

Big Machine disputes Swift’s claims, arguing in its response that they were based on false information.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

“At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special,” the label said. “In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.”