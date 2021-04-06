Target's car seat trade-in kicks off

If you have an old car seat laying around, it may be a good time to head to Target.

The Minneapolis-based retailer's car seat trade-in program officially kicked off Monday, allowing parents the opportunity to recycle older car seats for newer models at a discount.

However, the program itself aligns with the company's commitment to sustainability, helping to reduce millions of pounds of plastic and waste over the last five years.

Target customers will be able to return their used car seats to any Target store nationwide until April 17. In return, the guests will get 20% off toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system or strollers, the company said.

Shoppers can also opt for "select baby home gear," which includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

In order to participate, customers must be enrolled in the Target Circle rewards program. However, the discount can be applied to in-store and online purchases through May 1.

Target has committed to "putting innovative solutions in place across our business to leave" the planet in a better shape for "future families."

As part of this effort, the company said that its trade-in programs also help to make a "positive impact on the environment."

"We’re committed to using resources responsibly and designing our operations, products and services to be sustainable and circular," the company said under the corporate responsibility page on its website.

Target stores will recycle all types of car seats. This includes infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and even seats that are expired or damaged, the company said.

Since the program was launched in April 2016, the retailer has recycled more than 1.1 million car seats. This is equivalent to over "17 million pounds of plastic and counting," according to Target.

The materials will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.