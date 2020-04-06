Coronavirus pushes Target's delivery platform workers to stage 'walkoff'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Employees of Target's delivery service, Shipt, are staging a walkout Tuesday over claims that the company has a lack of safety guards in place to keep workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the past several weeks, Shipt has been ignoring its Shoppers’ pleas for hazard pay, PPE, and denied 14 days of sick pay for those of us too sick to work," organizers wrote in a blog post on Medium.

Target and Shipt did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Organizers are demanding $5 of hazard pay per order, personal protective gear, a "transparent pay structure" and for the company to expand its 14-day paid sick leave to include any worker regardless of a positive diagnosis. Currently, Shipt offers two weeks of paid leave for employees who have tested positive, organizers say.

In 2017, Target acquired the online same-day delivery platform, which uses an extensive network of personal shoppers to fulfill orders.

AMAZON WORKERS CONCERNED ABOUT CORONAVIRUS SAFETY WALK OUT OF STATEN ISLAND WAREHOUSE

CORONAVIRUS LEADS TARGET TO SUPPLY ALL EMPLOYEES WITH MASKS, GLOVES FOR WORK

The protest comes just after the Target-owned online grocery service ramped up hiring to offset the increased demand created by the pandemic, according to multiple reports.

According to the blog post, after workers discussed plans of a potential walk-off, the company announced it would provide shoppers with gloves and face masks within the next two weeks, and it would send a kit of gloves and hand sanitizer to select workers.

The company also promised to pay at least $5 per canceled order, according to the blog post. However, organizers said that payment was is still a pay cut of at least 50 percent from previous payouts that averaged from $10 to $20, and were as high as $30.

Organizers plan to walk off "until demands are met." Additionally, the blog post calls on customers to boycott with them in solidarity on April 10.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS