Target teams up with Hilary Duff for $500 holiday giveaway

Just in time for Christmas, Target is gifting 500 people a free shopping spree and has enlisted the help of a Hollywood actress and singer.

On Monday, the retail company announced that it’s offering 500 Target Circle members the chance to win a $500 shopping spree.

Target also said they have partnered with actress and singer Hilary Duff to announce the giveaway.

"We’re upping the fun factor of shopping at Target this holiday season, first surprising guests with a little help from our friend Hilary Duff, and now introducing the Target Circle Holiday Giveaway," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. It’s a fun way for guests to stock up on toys, gifts and all the essentials for the busy holiday season."

Winners will also receive a free, one-year membership of Shipt, Target’s same-day delivery service, which is a huge savings as an annual membership typically cost $99.

When asked why she joined in on gifting, Duff said it was an easy decision.

"My family and I are huge Target fans. I love how Target treats their guests, and it was so exciting to make an impact for families during the holiday season," Duff said in a press release.

Target kicked off the giveaway with a shopping event at the Woodland Hills Target in Los Angeles where Duff had guests smiling as she made her way through the store, shopped for toys, signed a few copies of her latest children’s book and handed out gift cards, toys, and even dog treats to Circle members shopping in-store or picking up their Target Drive Up orders.

The retail company said shoppers have until Dec. 8 to join Target Circle to be entered.

Already a Circle member? The retail giant said you’re already entered to win.