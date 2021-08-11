Target debuts new pet food brand as the retailer expands its 'owned' portfolio

Target is ready to compete with other pet food brands.

The national general merchandise retailer announced it will launch its first-ever pet food line – Kindfull – on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Cat and dog owners who are open to trying a new brand of pet food for their furry friend can expect to see a mix of dry and wet food on store shelves or on Target.com.

ULTA SHOPS OPENING AT 100 TARGET STORES IN AUGUST

"Kindfull highlights Target’s continued commitment to providing our guests with an incredible cross-category portfolio of owned brand options to choose from alongside their favorite national brands," said Target’s Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

She went on, "With Kindfull, our newest owned brand offers guests pet food for their furry family members that showcases our commitment to quality, value and thoughtfully selected ingredients."

According to Target’s press release, the company took inspiration from its pet-owning customer base and spent more than a year developing Kindfull.

TARGET PARTNERS WITH HILTON CARTER ON A PLANT-FOCUSED HOME DÉCOR LINE

Target’s "in-house team" reportedly partnered with "pet food and nutrition experts" to create the sustainably packaged brand, which is said to be made without wheat, corn, soy, preservatives, artificial flavors or color.

Instead, many of the pet food items are made with chicken, salmon, beef, brown rice and a variety of fruits and spices.

The brand was designed with an affordable price point in mind with "more than half of the 50+ items are under $10," Target’s press release said.

TARGET FOLLOWS WALMART IN COVERING COLLEGE TUITION, BOOK COSTS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 263.01 -1.06 -0.40%

Kindfull is the second pet-focused brand Target has launched. The first was Boots & Barkley in 2011, which is a pet apparel and accessory line.

It joins more than four dozen private labels that are currently under Target’s "owned brands" portfolio.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Target introduced its first owned brand in 1995 with Archer Farms, a line of grocery and snack products.