Target partners with Hilton Carter on a plant-focused home décor line

Target has landed another big name in the interior design world and will be releasing a new limited-edition line of green home décor products.

The national general merchandise retailers announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Hilton Carter, an interior stylist and plant enthusiast who has an Instagram following of more than 476,000 people.

Hilton Carter for Target will hit select store shelves starting on May 14. It’s also going to be available to online customers on Target.com.

The collection includes more than 65 products that range between $5 and $130. Live and faux plants, accessories and "modern and approachable styles" will be sold through this collaboration, including ceramic pots, planters, propagation vessels, terrariums, watering cans and other plant-related goods.

In a press release, Target noted that its partnership with Carter is the first time the retailer has worked with a plant stylist.

Shopping data the chain has collected throughout the coronavirus pandemic helped Target develop its collaboration with Carter, which is meant to "spread joy" and let customers "bring the outside in."

"As people have spent more time at home over the past year, our guests are increasingly looking for ways to add more comfort and personality to their surroundings," Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Jill Sando said, in a statement. "Searches for plants on Target.com have increased by more than 300% over the last year – a clear indicator that guests want to bring some of the outdoors inside to brighten up their space. We wanted to identify a partner who could bring something special to Target and deliver a collection that allows guests to easily and affordably refresh any room in their home."

Carter, 41, owns more than 200 plants, according to Target. He’s also authored three books about plant-related home décor, which all have high reviews on Amazon.

In a statement provided to Target, Carter said: "This collection of greenery and accessories was designed with the intention to inspire all – from the novice plant parent to the green thumb expert – and help everyone introduce a little more greenery into their space."

Carter joins Target’s growing portfolio of home décor brands, which have in part been created with help from influential designers.

Notable designer collaborations the retailer has exclusively brought to the mass-market include Studio McGee, Nate Berkus and Hearth and Hand with Magnolia.