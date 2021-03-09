Target launching Favorite Day label focused on 'sweet and savory treats for special moments'

In a bid to make shopping at Target even more of an excuse to just get out of the house and treat ourselves to something we really don’t need, the retailer is launching a new company-owned brand focused on snacks, candy, ice cream and other indulgences.

The new private label, called Favorite Day, will feature over 700 different “carefully crafted” food and beverage items for “guests craving sweet and savory treats for special moments.”

The items will be divided into two product lines, according to Target. Favorite Day Bakery will focus on desserts and bread products, like cupcakes or “mini everything bagel croissants,” while Favorite Day Gourmet will offer candy, ice cream, drink mixers or even “caramel macchiato trail mix.”

All items will be priced under $15, according to Target.

“Rooted in guest insights and developed by our talented Target team, Favorite Day is a sweet and savory addition that tastes amazing, makes life’s little moments of indulgence even sweeter and continues to differentiate Target’s owned brand portfolio,” said Rick Gomez, the executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer of Target, in a news release.

Items from Target’s Favorite Day line will begin appearing in stores April 5.

News of the retailer’s new label comes after the success of its Good & Gather brand of foods and beverages. The company also reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations in its latest quarterly report.

"With the strength of our unique, multi-category assortment and the flexibility we offer through our reliable and convenient fulfillment options, we gained nearly $9 billion in market share in 2020, and grew our revenue by $15 billion, which is more than the 11 prior years combined,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corp., in a press release concerning the company’s 2020 earnings.

Target currently owns more than 45 private labels in addition to Favorite Day.

Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.