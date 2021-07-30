Target investing over $75M in employees with another round of bonuses

Target on Thursday announced it would be giving out $200 recognition bonuses to its employees for their efforts over the past six months.

The bonuses will be doled out to all full-time and part-time team members across Target stores and distribution centers, according to the retailer.

Additionally, all U.S.-based headquarters hourly team members who support the company's guest and team member contact centers will also receive a bonus for their efforts, Target said.

The company aims for the funds to hit employees' wallets as soon as next month, according to Supermarket News.

"Our culture, strategy and success would not be possible without our incredible team at the center of it all," Target’s Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer said in a statement.

The latest round of funds amounts to more than $75 million and is part of the company's ongoing efforts to support employees working during the unprecedented global health crisis.

The Minneapolis-based company has recognized frontline team members or leaders with bonuses a handful of times during the course of the pandemic with the last one being offered this past January.

At the time, the company disclosed that it had already spent $1 billion more in 2020 to support its staff compared to 2019.

Aside from its bonuses, the company also raised its starting wage to $15 for all U.S.-based team members.

Representatives for Target have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.